Monday, April 15, 2024
12 Detox Drink Recipes to Cleanse and Rejuvenate: Savor the Flavor

Detox Drink Recipes | KreedOn
Image Source; Addiction Resource
Kanika Mahtoliya
11 mins read
Updated:
Detox drinks are drinks made with fruits and vegetables that can help you lose weight by improving your digestion and reducing water retention. These drinks are rich in vitamins and minerals that are good for your health. You can drink between 250 and 500 mL of these drinks per day, along with a healthy diet, to help you lose weight. Detox drinks can also be used in specific diets like liver detox diets and low-carb diets. However, it’s important to consult a doctor or nutritionist before trying detox drinks or body cleansing drinks for weight loss.

12 detox drinks recipes that you can prepare at home

Sr. No 12 Detox Drinks to try
1 The Orange and Ginger Detox Drinks
2 Lemona
3 Cucumber Mint Detox Drink
4 Pomegranate Detox Drink
5 Radiant Lemonade
6 Honey-Lemon-Ginger Tea
7 Coconut Water with Lemon and Mint
8 Ginger Litchi Lemonade
9 Fruit Infused Tea
10 Aam Panna
11 Detox Haldi Tea
12 Jeera Water

The Orange and Ginger Detox Drink

Orange and Ginger Detox Drink | KreedOn
Image Source: healthyfyme.com

The Orange and Ginger Detox Drink blends the nutrients of oranges, carrots, turmeric, ginger, and lemon into a detox drink that is not only healthy but also refreshing. Oranges are a rich source of antioxidants and vitamin C, while carrots are packed up with beta-carotene and fibre that stimulate the weight loss process and digestion. Ginger is popular for its anti-inflammatory properties and it helps with digestion, bloating, and stomach cramps. The turmeric, which is a major component of this drink, is beneficial for soothing muscles and joint pain after a workout.

Ingredients required 

  • 1 large carrot
  • 2 oranges
  • 1/2 inch raw turmeric (crushed)
  • 1/2 inch ginger (crushed)
  • 1/2 lemon (juiced)

Here’s how to make the Orange and Ginger Detox Drink

  1. Juice the orange and carrot separately.

2. Pour the juice into a blender, add turmeric and ginger.

3. Blend for 30 seconds and then squeeze half a lemon.

4. Strain and serve.

This drink is simple to make, and it only takes 10 minutes to prepare. It is an excellent way to detoxify your body and counteract toxin intake and related problems. Enjoy a glass of this detox drink every day for the best results.

