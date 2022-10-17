11-year-old Prodigy Impressed Team India Captain in Brisbane | #RohitSharma #T20WorldCup #IndvsAus – KreedOn Banter

Monday, October 17, 2022
11-year-old Prodigy Impressed Team India Captain in Brisbane

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Eleven year old prodigy impressed Team India captain Rohit Sharma- KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
An 11-year-old boy captures the interest of the captain of the Indian Cricket team, Rohit Sharma, and impressed him with his bowling. Team India is in Brisbane, preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian team was gearing up for the first official warmup match against Australia, meanwhile, Rohit Sharma noticed the kid among numerous other kids while he was bowling. Enthralled by the kid’s talent, the captain invited the boy to the net session. 

BCCI released an official video of this encounter of Rohit Sharma with the 11-year-old boy, Drushil Chauhan. BCCI also took to social media to share the same with the caption, “𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦! When an 11-year-old impressed Rohit Sharma with his smooth action! A fascinating story of Drushil Chauhan who caught the eye of Team India Captain & got invited to the nets and the Indian dressing room.”

Drushil says in the video,

“Rohit Sharma saw me and he told me to bowl. I was very surprised because even the day before today, my dad met him and he told me that I might be able to bowl to him, so I was very excited 99% and 1% nervous.” 

When asked by Rohit Sharma how he’ll play for India while living abroad, Drushil said,

“ I am going to go to India when I’m good enough.”

The video concludes with Sharma giving his autograph to Drushil.

Top Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 14 Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade

Sneha Ghosh
