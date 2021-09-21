11 Services Boxers Storm into the finals at the Elite Men’s National boxing championship

-- Advertisement --

5th Elite men’s national boxing championship: International Boxer Shiva Thapa continued his unbeaten run to enter the finals alongside 11 services boxers who entered the finals, notably Md. Hasamuddin and Sanjeet at Inspire Institute of Sports on Monday.

Shiva Thapa

The Assamese world championship bronze medalist Thapa dominated Abhishek Yadav of Uttar Pradesh to win the semifinal bout.

Thapa won the 63.5kg bout with a unanimous margin. Thapa will square off against Dalvir Singh Tomar of Services Services sports Control Board on Tuesday in the finals.

Notable Services Results

The current Asian Champion Sanjeet cruised his way into the 92kg finals.

The Services boxer proved way too good for Harsh Kaushik of Delhi and won 5-0. He will encounter Naveen Kumar of Haryana in the final.

Youngster Lakshya pulled off a commendable win by defeating Olympian Sumit Sangwan. The services Boxer advance to the 86kg final.

He defeated the experienced boxer 4-1. Lakshya is a two-time Khelo India champion and National Youth Champion.

Another notable service (SSCB) boxer made it into the final. Md. Hasamuddin faced tough competition from world youth champion Sachin of Haryana.

The defending champion defeated the youngster 4-1 to make it into the 57kg final. He is up against Rohit Mor of Delhi in the final.

Other Services Results

Deepak (51kg), Akash (54kg), E Khan Muhammed (60kg), Dalveer (63.5kg), Akash (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), and Narender (+92kg) were the other SSCB boxers to advance into the finals.

High Stakes

All the Gold medal winners will get a chance to represent India at AIBA Elite Men’s World Championship. It is scheduled from October 24 to November 6 in Serbia.

