11 Essential Badminton Shots to Master for Maximum Success on the Court

Badminton is a fast and dynamic game where players must be able to master a variety of shots. This means that all the shots from regular forehand and backhand clears to powerful smashes and precise net shots are important. For success in this sport, it is important to comprehend and utilize these techniques properly. In this article, we will look at the 11 Badminton shots you should know in order to improve your game and take it up a notch.

Badminton Shots You Need to Master

Sno Badminton Shots 1 Forehand Clear 2 Backhand Clear 3 Forehand Smash 4 Backhand Smash 5 Forehand Drive 6 Backhand Drive 7 Forehand Net Shot 8 Backhand Net Shot 9 Forehand Drop Shot 10 Backhand Drop Shot 11 Net Shot

Forehand Clear

About the Shot: A forehand clear is one made with the front of the racket using the forehand grip.

How to hit it: Hold the racket with the forehand grip, with your thumb on the handle and your index finger on the strings. Keep your arm straight and your wrist firm. Hit the shuttlecock with the front of the racket, aiming for its back in the court.

The Importance: The fundamental shot helps clear out shuttlecocks from their positions at the front court thus giving an opportunity for your teammate to attack.

Backhand Clear

About the Shot: A backhand clear is one made by hitting using the back of the racket employing backhand grip.

How to hit it: Hold the racket with the backhand grip, with your thumb on the handle and your index finger on the strings. Keep your arm straight and your wrist firm. Aim for any area at which space exists behind him/her while striking shuttlecock through the backwards part of the racquet head towards its destination point that falls near the rear boundary line of his/her side in a rearward manner, just as explained above.

The Importance: The backhand clear is a fundamental shot that clears the shuttlecock from the back of the court. It creates an opportunity for your partner to attack.

Forehand Smash

About the Shot: A forehand smash, using a forehand grip, is a strong hit done with the front side of the racket.

How to hit it: Hold your racket by using a forehand grip, keeping your thumb on the handle and index finger on strings. Keep your arm straight while keeping the wrist solid. Aim for the opponent’s court by hitting the shuttlecock in front of the racket head.

The importance: This powerful stroke may be used to complete a rally or take advantage of weak shots by opponents.

Backhand Smash

About the Shot: A backhand smash, as its name suggests, is a powerful shot that hits with the backside of a racket while applying backhand grip.

How To hit It: Use backhand grip when holding the racket such that the thumb stays on the handle and the index finger occupies the string position. Have straight arms but stable wrists Then use the backside of the racquet to hit the shuttle aiming at oppositions’ floor.

The Importance: Also, another lethal shot that can be used as finishing shots or punishing weak returns by opponents during rallies.

Forehand Drive

About the Shot: On its part, forehand drive involves striking with the fore part of the tennis bat using a forehand grip.

How to do it: use a forehand grip on the racket with your thumb near the handle and your index finger on the strings. Keep your arm straight and your wrist stable; To hit the shuttlecock, strike with the front of the racket into the opponent’s court.

The Importance: The forehand drive is a shot that can be played to attack an opponent’s weak shot or to make a smash.

Backhand Drive

About the Shot: A backhand drive is striking with the back side of the racket using backhand grip.

How to do it: use a backhand grip on the racket with your thumb near the handle and your index finger on the strings. Keep your arm straight and your wrist stable; To hit the shuttlecock, strike with the back of the racket into the opponent’s court.

The Importance: The backhand drive is another shot that can be played to attack an opponent’s weak shot or to make a smash.

Forehand Net Shot

About the Shot: A forehand net shot implies performing this trick in such a way that one hits with the front of the racket using a forehand grip aimed at the net.

How to do it: Use a forehand grip on the racket with your thumb near to handle and index finger on strings, let you keep an outstretched forearm accompanied by a steady wrist; to hit the shuttlecock, you should bring down the front half of the racquet towards the net.

The Importance: The forehand net shot is a shot that can be used to attack an opponent’s weak shot or to create an opportunity for a smash.

Backhand Net Shot

About the Shot: A backhand net shot is a shot that uses the back of the racket in the backhand grip and is directed towards the net.

How to hit it: Hold the racket with a backhand grip such that your thumb rests on the handle while your index finger goes through the strings. Keep your arm straight and firm on your wrist. Strike shuttlecock using rear side of racket with aim at net.

The Importance: The backhand net shot is another way of attacking an opponent’s weak shots or setting up a possible opportunity for a smash.

Forehand Drop Shot

About the Shot: A forehand drop shot refers to hitting a shuttle directly over the net just by its periphery with the front part of the racquet held in forehand grip.

How to hit it: Hold your racquet using a forehand grip such that you put your thumb on the handle as well as index finger through strings. Make sure you keep your arm straight and also keep your wrist strong. Aim shuttlecock towards opponents’ court and stroke with front face of racquet.

The Importance: The forehand drop shot is a way of faking an opponent out and making room for smash

Backhand Drop Shot

About the Shot: This is a shot towards the opponent’s court. This host is played by using the backhand grip and hitting with the rear of the racket.

How to hit it: hold your racket using the backhand grip while placing your thumb on the handle and index finger on strings. Keep your arm straight and firm wrist; then push shuttlecock with the rear side of racket targeting the opponent’s court.

The Importance: The backhand drop shot misleads opponents and sets up a powerful follow-up smash

Net Shot

About the Shot: A net shot is a shot that is aimed at or above the net, but hit from below and over it is using forehand grip

How to hit it: shuttlecock with the front side of the rackets reaching for a goal post. Hold the racket with your thumbs over the handle while your index fingers rest on strings; have a straightened arm while ensuring you have a stiff wrist. Then tap thewith the front side of the rackets reaching for a goal post.

The Importance: Use it to attack weak shots from opponents. It also create opportunities for smashes by delivering sharp returns to their mid-court area.

Remember that learning these 11 Badminton shots will increase your chances of winning. Additionally, just remember to practice regularly, focusing on correct technique, so as not to miss any hits.

