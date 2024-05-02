10 WWE Superstars Who Are Best Friends Off-Screen: From Rivals to Besties

- Advertisement -

The world of WWE is a whirlwind of larger-than-life personas, intense rivalries, and unpredictable storylines. However, beneath the dazzling lights and thunderous entrances in WWE, a different kind of bond takes root known as best friends. WWE Superstars spend countless hours training together, traveling the grueling road schedule, and sharing the emotional rollercoaster of victories and defeats. These shared experiences forge connections that transcend scripted rivalries, leading to surprising and heartwarming friendships.

Unlike most workplaces, WWE fosters a unique camaraderie. Superstars are constantly pushing each other to their limits, both physically and mentally. This shared struggle creates a sense of understanding and respect that can blossom into genuine friendships. Sharing the pressure of performing in front of millions and the challenges of staying healthy on the road can build a strong bond between Superstars.

Here’s a look at 10 current WWE Superstars whose real-life camaraderie might surprise you.

10 WWE Superstars Who are Best Friends in Real Life

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (Judgment Day Allies)

The Nightmare and The Archer of Infamy might be a dominant force on WWE television as part of The Judgment Day, but their alliance extends far beyond the squared circle. Both hailing from Australia, Ripley and Priest bonded over their shared background and love for heavy metal music. They’ve been spotted traveling and training together, and their social media interactions showcase a playful and supportive friendship.

Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro)

This unlikely duo has become a fan favorite tag team. The veteran Viper, Randy Orton, known for his ruthless persona, and Riddle, the energetic “Original Bro,” seem like complete opposites. However, their comedic skits and backstage shenanigans reveal a genuine camaraderie. Riddle’s infectious positivity appears to have rubbed off on Orton, leading to hilarious segments and a surprisingly successful tag team run.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks (Former SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

The rivalry between “The EST of WWE” and “The Boss” was a highlight of the SmackDown women’s division. However, outside the ring, they share a close bond. Having known each other since their NXT days, Belair and Banks have supported each other’s careers and celebrated each other’s victories. Their social media posts often showcase their playful friendship and mutual respect.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

This power couple is no secret. Both Rollins, the Monday Night Messiah, and Lynch, “The Man,” are multi-time champions and main eventers. But their on-screen romance has blossomed into a real-life marriage. What needs to be mentioned here is before sparks flew between these two, they had developed a very deep rotted and healthy friendship. They are a supportive force for each other, often sharing training sessions and celebrating milestones together. Their genuine love story adds another layer to their characters and resonates with fans.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

These veteran superstars have found a new lease on their careers with their tag team, The Dirty Dawgs. But their friendship goes back further than their current on-screen partnership. Ziggler and Roode have known each other for years on the independent circuit, forming a bond that translates well into their current roles. Their backstage pranks and camaraderie are well-documented, making them a fun and entertaining duo.

Edge and AJ Styles

The Rated-R Superstar and The Phenomenal One might seem like natural rivals, but they share a surprising friendship. Both veterans with immense respect for each other’s skills, Edge and Styles have formed a bond within The Judgment Day. Their mutual respect and understanding of the wrestling business create a unique dynamic within the faction, adding another layer of intrigue to their on-screen roles.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

These two best friends have been an integral part of WWE for years, often finding themselves on opposite sides of the ring. However, their real-life friendship is undeniable. Owens and Zayn have known each other since their days on the independent circuit in Canada. Their comedic timing and ability to bounce off each other’s energy have led to memorable moments, both on-screen and off.

The Miz and John Morrison (Miz & Morrison)

This charismatic duo has entertained audiences for years. The Miz, known for his arrogance, and Morrison, with his high-flying antics, seem like a perfect on-screen pairing. But their friendship extends far beyond their WWE careers. Having known each other since their early days in the business, The Miz and Morrison have formed a genuine bond of trust and respect. Their backstage pranks and playful jabs showcase their close friendship.

Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors)

Though currently on separate brands, the bond between Asuka and Kairi Sane remains strong. These former NXT champions, known collectively as The Kabuki Warriors, were a dominant force in the women’s division. Their friendship stems from their days in Japan, where they wrestled together for years. Their cultural connection and shared love for professional wrestling created a unique on-screen chemistry that resonated with fans.

Sonya Deville and MandY Rose

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, known collectively as “Fire and Desire,” were a popular tag team in WWE. Their undeniable chemistry and on-screen camaraderie stemmed from a genuine real-life friendship that blossomed during their time in the company. Both Rose and Deville entered WWE’s competition show, Tough Enough, in 2015. They bonded over their shared experiences as newcomers trying to navigate the demanding world of professional wrestling. This early connection laid the foundation for a lasting friendship. The story of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville‘s friendship is a heartwarming reminder that genuine connections can thrive even in the competitive world of professional wrestling. Their on-screen chemistry, fueled by their real-life bond, resonated with fans and made them a beloved tag team.