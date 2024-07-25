Thursday, July 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricket10 Unique Technologies Used in Cricket but Not in Other Sports
-- Advertisement --

10 Unique Technologies Used in Cricket but Not in Other Sports

10 Unique Technologies Used in Cricket but Not in Other Sports | KreedOn
Image Source; codejosh.blogspot.com
Astik Ghosh
By Astik Ghosh
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Cricket is one of the most popular sports on the globe. Technology and Data are changing the world as a whole. Along with every aspect of life, technology has also changed the sports world as well. And at the forefront of this revolution is one of the most popular sports on the planet, yes we are talking about cricket. Through various technologies, cricket is changing.

-- Advertisement --

It is becoming more enjoyable. Innovation is affecting the very core of the sport. It’s improving the spirit of the game. But also, it is making the game more exciting for the spectators. So, let’s unravel the top technologies used in the sport of cricket, along with their effects on the game. Thus, in this article, we will discuss technologies used in cricket.

10 Technologies Used in Cricket but Not in Other Sports

Sno  Cricket Technologies
1 Smart Ball
2 Decision Review System (DRS)
3 Pitch Vision
4 Front Foot Technology
5 Drones
6 Bird’s Eye View
7 Power Analysis
8 Edge Detection
9 Ball Tracking
10 Graphics & Animations

Smart Ball

Technologies in Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: Jagran Josh

The Smart ball is a great technology for batters. It helps them to analyze the information. Smart balls help to know ball speed and how the ball is bouncing on a particular pitch.

Decision Review System (DRS)

DRS Technology in cricket
Image Source: X

The Decision Review System (DRS) truly changed the very core of the game. It contributed a lot to fair play and following the cricket rules. The Decision Review System helps umpires make better decisions using various technologies.

But there are rules attached to it. However, both the teams can appeal for DRS. Only the captain of the bowling team can ask for it. On the other hand, the striker on command of the batting team can demand it.

Drones in sportsAlso Read | Drones in Sports: Evolution of Sports Through Digital Eyes

Pitch Vision

PitchVision | KreedOn
Image Source: PitchVision

This particular technology helped the bowler a lot. Pitch Vision is used to monitor the ball’s length and bounce rate. It is quite useful for bowlers during their practice sessions. It also helps the batter because it enables them to monitor the different types of shots they can play against different variations.

Front Foot Technology

Front foot no-ball technology | KreedOn
Image Source: The Indian Express

In cricket, no ball was a big issue. Thus, to rectify this problem, front foot technology was developed. It is used to determine whether the bowler has stepped over the line during the delivery of the ball. Over the years, this technology has become quite fast.

Drones

Technologies in Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: Quora

Drones are without question an essential part of modern life.  From war to home delivery, drones are used in every aspect of life. And nowadays it’s also leaving its mark on sports. Cricket has tremendously changed with the use of drones.

It makes the game far more entertaining for the spectators, who are watching the game on TV, Mobile, or other devices. Cause the drones can capture video of the entire field. It is also able to take a top view of the entire field with 360-degree visible clarity.

Bird’s Eye View

Bird’s Eye View | KreedOn
Image Source: Shutterstock

Cricket has enormous popularity in India. And people of India, are very familiar with the Bird’s Eye View technology. Bird’s eye view or Spidercam is the camera used in the matches. These cameras are operated on kevlar wires. It has great movability. Thus, it can easily capture different enticing shots for the viewers.

This helps the audience view the match from new angles. This camera also helps them view the entire field making the game more entertaining and connected. In IPL, this technology has been used a lot throughout the years.

An examination of the impact of technology on sports in India | KreedOnAlso Read | An examination of the impact of technology on sports | Transforming sports with science

Power Analysis

Technologies in Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: INDIAai

Cricket is a game of excellence and techniques. But power is also a very integral part of the sport. You can only execute good shots if you can generate the right amount of power. To analyze this, a technology was developed. It is called Power Analysis. With this particular tech, you can easily know your power level.

In this endeavor, ultra-light sensors attached to the back of the bat are the main component. Power Analysis also keeps the audience interested. It lets them see the variable power of their favorite cricketers against different bowlers.

Edge Detection

Technologies in Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: Reddit

Commonly known as Ultra Edge, Edge Detection is a very unique and important innovation in Cricket. This technology helps the umpires a lot. Thus, it keeps the game far fairer and limits the chance of cheating or any unintentional mistakes. The very concept of edge detection is very simple.

Ultra Edge works on frequencies of the sound to figure out whether the ball made contact with the bat before being caught by the bowling team. Without a doubt, this is one of the most important innovations and use of proper technology in cricket, which has impacted the game heavily.

Ball Tracking

How does hawk-eye work in cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: Quora

LBW is a controversial topic in cricket. In the past, both teams and fans used to question on rules of LBW. Umpires were also targeted for their call of lbw. But with the advent of the technological renaissance in cricket, these things are tales of the past. Nowadays, Ball Tracking is used to define the trajectory of the ball.

In this tech, a series of cameras take pictures of the ball at 1/100ths of a second. The images are then used to define the trajectory of the ball. Which in turn helps umpires with close LBW calls.

Graphics & Animations

Graphics and Animations | KreedOn
Image Source: Virtual Eye

Every sport has a section of fans who worship the game. Thus, the very game is the epitome of their enjoyment. But this is not the case for all. Most of the viewers want more out of their free time. They want to be entertained as much as possible. Reasonably the sports are also adapting to this kind of needs as well.

Thus Graphics & Animations are added to the game to make it more interesting and interactive for the viewers. They are also used to analyze the skills, tactics, and performance of players and teams. All in all, this has completely changed the experience of watching the game.

Top 8 Best Mongoose Cricket Bats – Hit Hard, Hit True | KreedOnRead More | Top 8 Best Mongoose Cricket Bats – Hit Hard, Hit True

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Astik Ghosh
Astik Ghosh
Previous article
Full Routines for the Top 5 Best Workout Splits: Crush Your Fitness Goals
Next article
Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra Set to Challenge Welsh Teen; Sharath Kamal Takes on Kozul

RELATED ARTICLES

Archery

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Women’s Archery Team Secures Quarterfinal Spot

Harshal Barot -
Indian women's archery team confirmed a quarterfinal berth at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. In the ranking round, Ankita...
News

Olympic Champion Abhinav Bindra Joins Paris Olympics Torch Relay

Harshal Barot -
Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, joined the torch relay of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday....
News

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: When, Where and How to Watch it Live on TV and Mobile

Harshal Barot -
India is entering 69 medal events across 16 sports at the Paris Olympics 2024, starting on July 26 in...
Football

Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina vs. Morocco – A Strange Start to the Games

Saiman Das -
Argentina vs. Morocco: The 2024 Paris Olympics Games kicked off with controversy as Morocco defeated Argentina in their first...
News

Nita M. Ambani Re-Elected Unanimously as the Member of IOC

Saiman Das -
Prior to the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced...
News

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra Set to Challenge Welsh Teen; Sharath Kamal Takes on Kozul

Saiman Das -
Veteran Indian table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal is set to begin his 2024 Paris Olympics journey against Slovenia's...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019