10 Unique Technologies Used in Cricket but Not in Other Sports

Cricket is one of the most popular sports on the globe. Technology and Data are changing the world as a whole. Along with every aspect of life, technology has also changed the sports world as well. And at the forefront of this revolution is one of the most popular sports on the planet, yes we are talking about cricket. Through various technologies, cricket is changing.

It is becoming more enjoyable. Innovation is affecting the very core of the sport. It’s improving the spirit of the game. But also, it is making the game more exciting for the spectators. So, let’s unravel the top technologies used in the sport of cricket, along with their effects on the game. Thus, in this article, we will discuss technologies used in cricket.

10 Technologies Used in Cricket but Not in Other Sports

Sno Cricket Technologies 1 Smart Ball 2 Decision Review System (DRS) 3 Pitch Vision 4 Front Foot Technology 5 Drones 6 Bird’s Eye View 7 Power Analysis 8 Edge Detection 9 Ball Tracking 10 Graphics & Animations

Smart Ball

The Smart ball is a great technology for batters. It helps them to analyze the information. Smart balls help to know ball speed and how the ball is bouncing on a particular pitch.

Decision Review System (DRS)

The Decision Review System (DRS) truly changed the very core of the game. It contributed a lot to fair play and following the cricket rules. The Decision Review System helps umpires make better decisions using various technologies.

But there are rules attached to it. However, both the teams can appeal for DRS. Only the captain of the bowling team can ask for it. On the other hand, the striker on command of the batting team can demand it.

Pitch Vision

This particular technology helped the bowler a lot. Pitch Vision is used to monitor the ball’s length and bounce rate. It is quite useful for bowlers during their practice sessions. It also helps the batter because it enables them to monitor the different types of shots they can play against different variations.

Front Foot Technology

In cricket, no ball was a big issue. Thus, to rectify this problem, front foot technology was developed. It is used to determine whether the bowler has stepped over the line during the delivery of the ball. Over the years, this technology has become quite fast.

Drones

Drones are without question an essential part of modern life. From war to home delivery, drones are used in every aspect of life. And nowadays it’s also leaving its mark on sports. Cricket has tremendously changed with the use of drones.

It makes the game far more entertaining for the spectators, who are watching the game on TV, Mobile, or other devices. Cause the drones can capture video of the entire field. It is also able to take a top view of the entire field with 360-degree visible clarity.

Bird’s Eye View

Cricket has enormous popularity in India. And people of India, are very familiar with the Bird’s Eye View technology. Bird’s eye view or Spidercam is the camera used in the matches. These cameras are operated on kevlar wires. It has great movability. Thus, it can easily capture different enticing shots for the viewers.

This helps the audience view the match from new angles. This camera also helps them view the entire field making the game more entertaining and connected. In IPL, this technology has been used a lot throughout the years.

Power Analysis

Cricket is a game of excellence and techniques. But power is also a very integral part of the sport. You can only execute good shots if you can generate the right amount of power. To analyze this, a technology was developed. It is called Power Analysis. With this particular tech, you can easily know your power level.

In this endeavor, ultra-light sensors attached to the back of the bat are the main component. Power Analysis also keeps the audience interested. It lets them see the variable power of their favorite cricketers against different bowlers.

Edge Detection

Commonly known as Ultra Edge, Edge Detection is a very unique and important innovation in Cricket. This technology helps the umpires a lot. Thus, it keeps the game far fairer and limits the chance of cheating or any unintentional mistakes. The very concept of edge detection is very simple.

Ultra Edge works on frequencies of the sound to figure out whether the ball made contact with the bat before being caught by the bowling team. Without a doubt, this is one of the most important innovations and use of proper technology in cricket, which has impacted the game heavily.

Ball Tracking

LBW is a controversial topic in cricket. In the past, both teams and fans used to question on rules of LBW. Umpires were also targeted for their call of lbw. But with the advent of the technological renaissance in cricket, these things are tales of the past. Nowadays, Ball Tracking is used to define the trajectory of the ball.

In this tech, a series of cameras take pictures of the ball at 1/100ths of a second. The images are then used to define the trajectory of the ball. Which in turn helps umpires with close LBW calls.

Graphics & Animations

Every sport has a section of fans who worship the game. Thus, the very game is the epitome of their enjoyment. But this is not the case for all. Most of the viewers want more out of their free time. They want to be entertained as much as possible. Reasonably the sports are also adapting to this kind of needs as well.

Thus Graphics & Animations are added to the game to make it more interesting and interactive for the viewers. They are also used to analyze the skills, tactics, and performance of players and teams. All in all, this has completely changed the experience of watching the game.