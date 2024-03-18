Top 10 Acts of Sportsmanship at the Olympic Games: Inspiring Moments of Fair Play and Respect

Step into the world of Olympics, where success is not just defined by the number of gold medals you have earned, but also by the kindness and support you show to your fellow athletes. Among the excitement and competition of the game, there are moments that touch our hearts and make us fall in love with the game even more. In this article, we will highlight the top 10 acts of sportsmanship from the Olympic Games where athletes go beyond their speed and strength and become heroes for their spirit and character as well. All these stories are about athletes being kind and supportive to each other, reminding us that sports are not just about winning medals or awards but also about being there for each other.

Cameron McEvoy – 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Cameron McEvoy, a leading swimmer, who entered the Olympics with one big dream of winning gold. However, things didn’t go his way, and he secured seventh place. Instead of feeling sad or disappointed, he showed his spirit of sportsmanship by celebrating the gold medal win of his teammate, Kyle Chalmers. This moves to step aside his personal disappointments in order to support his team-mate represents an exact picture for sportsmanship and teamwork.

Andrew Turner and Jackson Quinonez – 2012 London Olympic Games

Imagine you are competing in a high-intensity race and all of a sudden, your fellow athlete gets hurt. Andrew Turner and Jackson Quinonez faced the same situation in the Summer Olympics of 2012 in London. Even though Andrew Turner from UK and Spain’s Jackson Quinonez met on the track as rivals, they showed an extraordinary example of sportsmanship by helping Xiang back to the race, disregarding all the competition just to assist someone. Through their altruistic example, they keep us aware that the Olympic spirit is not only about getting gold medals – it’s also a heart to show kindness and empathy.

Dara Torres – 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

Think about the scenario where you’re about to kick off a crucial swimming race at the Olympics and your enemy’s swimming suit just gets torn. That’s exactly the story which surrounded Sweden’s Therese Alshammar during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The fight of American swimmer Dara Torres for the gold medal could be supposedly her individual thing, but she gave priority to help Alshammar adjust a swimsuit she had, delaying the race’s start to make sure that her competitor would be ready and on time for the race. The example of Torres’ high sportsmanship reminds us of the values of fairness and integrity, even in the midst of a competition.

Pavle Kostov and Petar Cupac – 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Croatian competitors Pavle Kostov and Petar Cupac failed to reach the final in the men’s 49er skiff class. However, they kept a positive attitude and decided to use their situation to support other fellow athletes. When the Danish team’s skiff broke before the final race, the pair gave up their own boat for them. It gave Danish’s team the opportunity to participate and win gold medals. Their team spirit and kindness reflected Olympic values, where they helped each other despite the fact that they came from different countries.

Shawn Crawford – 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

In 2008, Shawn Crawford participated in the Beijing Olympics track race. He finished fourth in the 200m track final. But after a while, the two athletes who had finished before him were disqualified for stepping out of the lanes. This got Crawford to the second position with the silver medal. However, rather than selfishly keeping the silver to himself, Crawford decided to do a good thing. He sent his silver medal to one of the disqualified competitors, Churandy Martina, thinking that the medal might have deserved Martina. This kind act of fairness and sportsmanship demonstrates that Crawford is also aware of his fellow athletes.

Shuhei Nishida and Sueo Oe – 1936 Berlin Olympic Games

In the 1936 Olympics held in Germany, both Japanese pole vaulters Shuhei Nishida and Sueo Oe jumped the same height in the pole vault event. Nevertheless, Nishida earned the credit of a silver medal due to fewer misses. Instead of accepting this decision, Nishida and Oe decided to split their silver and bronze medals into half. They created two new medals each having half silver and half bronze. This act of friendship and partnership between competitors shows that Olympics are really about working together and supporting each other besides being rivals.

Lawrence Lemieux – 1988 Seoul Olympic Games

During the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Canadian sailor Lawrence Lemieux was opposed to wild winds and unfriendly circumstances while sailing. In the course of the race he witnessed 2 fellow competitors, Joseph Chan and Siew Shaw of Singapore, in the water close to capsizes and struggling as the tiring winds and sea raged. Without a second thought Lemieux gave up his personal race, turned in the opposite direction and rescued Chan and Shaw in time so that they could be safe. Once he made it he came back to accomplish his mission. Such memorable deeds of self-sacrifice and true sportsmanship not only received an award by the International Olympic Committee and, but above all, brought praise to the sailing community, demonstrating the true attributes of Olympic spirit.

Abbey D’Agostino and Nikki Hamblin – 2016 Rio Olympic Games

In the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, American runner Abbey D’Agostino and Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand contested for the women’s 5000m race. In the middle of the race course, Hamblin crashed into someone that caused her to fall on the track. Instead of simply running past her, D’Agostino instead decided to pull over and give Hamblin a hand, the two of them eventually getting up and seeing the race through to the end. A short while later, D’Agostino also came down due to another injury, but Hamblin was helpful enough and assisted her to the final line. Their beautiful demonstration of fair play and friendship touched the hearts of millions of people, making them win the International Fair Play Committee Award, which showed the true Olympic spirit—the unity, compassion and friendship.

Sara Renner’s Ski Pole – 2006 Olympics at Torino

In the women’s team sprint cross-country skiing final of the Torino 2006 Olympics, Canadian skier Sara Renner crashed when her ski pole broke and dropped from fourth place. The coach of the Norwegian team, Bjornar Hakensmoen, reacted immediately giving Renner the extra pole of his team. This move permitted Renner to continue the competition and finish runner-up. The gesture of Håkensmoen was a manifestation of the Olympic values of sportsmanship and selflessness. People praised him from all over the world, and the Norwegian embassy in Canada received more than 600 letters of appreciation. Renner sent Hakensmoen a bottle of wine as a thank-you gift, and a Canadian businessman gave maple syrup to the Norwegian Olympic Committee for the same reason.

Nao Kodaira to Lee Sang Hwa – 2018 Olympics at PyeongChang

As a three-time champion at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in the women’s 500 m event, South Korean speed skater Lee Sang Hwa was eager to secure another victory. On the contrary, another Japanese athlete, Nao Kodaira, set a new record just before Lee’s start time. Although both the athletes were fast, only Kodaira managed to keep her lead and secured gold. Lee made a mistake on the last lap and won silver. Lee was visibly disappointed, then in an amazing sports gesture the Japanese skater, Kaia Kodaira went to her and hugged her and comforted her. This small act of empathy between the two battle professionals, being one of the most unforgettable moments, definitely demonstrates the ability of cold sports to melt even the hardest ones.

Conclusion

These incredible acts of sportsmanship truly reflect the core values of the Olympic spirit. They keep reminding us that humanity is all that matters. This way, they guide not only athletes, but also spectators, to be the best human beings not only on a sports field, but in life. All these acts show that sports are not just about winning awards and gold medals, but also about supporting and helping your fellow athletes besides being competitors of the same game.

