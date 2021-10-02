KreedOn Sports Buzz: India Confirms 1st Ever Medal at WWTCC Final: All of Today’s Latest News in Indian Sports

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

India reach FIDE WWTCC final, confirm medal for the first time

Hockey India names 30 member team for the senior national coaching camp

Indian Football Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh pleads for support after viral tweet

Elon Musk’s latest tweet confuses Indian cricket fans

India Confirm Medal at FIDE WWTCC, Final Against Russia

Indian women’s team advanced to the final of the World women’s team chess championship at Stiges and confirmed a medal.

India beat Georgia in a closely contested semifinal encounter.

India v Georgia

1st match

India drew with Georgia in the first match of the semifinals.

Top player D Harika drew with Nina Dzagnidze on the top board, R Vaishali also shared points with Nino B. Mary Gomes proved to be the trump card yet again after beating Salome Melia to help India salvage a 2-2 draw.

2nd match

In the second match, D Harika opened up with a win over Z Abdumalik on the top board.

Mary Gomes continued her fine form to beat Gulmira Dauletova, Tania Sachdev also beat her opponent to help India advance to their first-ever Final at the event.

The Final

India is up against Russia in the Final.

Russia beat Ukraine 3-1 comfortably in their semifinal matchup.

This will be the 1st time the Indian team wins a medal at the FIDE event irrespective of the result on Sunday.

Hockey India name players for men’s national coaching camp

Hockey India named the 30 member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp on Saturday.

The camp is set to commence on October 4th at SAI Bengaluru.

Mission 2024

After a breakthrough Olympic campaign, ending the medal drought after 41 years, the 30 member core group will look to improve that results and start the mission to Paris 2024. The national training camp at Bengaluru will be led by Chief coach Graham Reid.

Hectic 2022 season

2022 seems to be action-packed for Hockey with FIH Hockey Pro League commencing from February.

The 30 member squad

Squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Shilanand Lakra, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor, Ashis Kumar Topno

GK Amrinder Singh urges Nation to support Indian Football after viral tweet

India football Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh found himself at an odd spot. The GK shares his name with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who is in the news lately after resigning from his position.

Mix up

The confusion led Media outlets to tag the Indian Shot stopper on Twitter instead of the politician and found himself on the receiving end of the political spectrum.

There is just one syllable difference between the names.

Pleads to Support Indian Football

The Goalkeeper clarified this confusion on Twitter which garnered a lot of views.

Using this opportunity for the greater good of Indian football, The ATKMB goalkeeper urged people and fans alike to support and motivate Indian football to grow.

Elon Musk’s Tweet confuses Indian Cricket fans

Tech Billionaire Elon Musk’s tweets are always buzzing on Twitter, and one of the recent ones confused the Indian cricket circle.

The Tweet

Musk wrote “Maxwell was incredible” moments after skipper Virat Kohli led RCB registered a massive 7 wicket win over RR in the ongoing IPL season on Wednesday.

Coincidently in the match, Glenn Maxwell hit his 2nd successive Half-century to fire RCB to victory.

Assumptions in the Air

Indian cricket fans assumed the richest man in the world appreciated Maxwell’s performance, rightly so with the IPL fever going around.

One fan even went on to say “AB De Villiers is better”.

However, Musk’s tweet was pointed to scientist and mathematician James Clerk Maxwell’s article.

